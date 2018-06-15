Zacks: Brokerages Expect Davita Inc (DVA) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Davita’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.05. Davita reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Davita will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Davita.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Davita had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Davita’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVA. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 target price on shares of Davita and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.22.

In other Davita news, Director William L. Roper sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $102,671.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,125.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Davita in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Davita during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Davita during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Davita during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DVA traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $69.38. 29,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,105. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. Davita has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

