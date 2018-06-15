Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ecopetrol SA (EC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Ecopetrol posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ecopetrol.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded Ecopetrol from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.30 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Santander lowered Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at about $767,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 301,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 53,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.49. 15,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels; and Transport and Logistics. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons.

