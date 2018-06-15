Zacks: Brokerages Expect F.N.B. Corp (FNB) to Post $0.27 EPS

Analysts expect F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.26. F.N.B. posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 3,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Gurgovits acquired 4,070 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,026.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 256,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,568.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,770 shares of company stock worth $145,250 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,411,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,986,000 after acquiring an additional 37,977 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 28.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in F.N.B. by 35.5% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 39,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.82. 5,896,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

