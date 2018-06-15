Zacks: Brokerages Expect Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forescout Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Forescout Technologies.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Forescout Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

Shares of Forescout Technologies opened at $35.38 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Forescout Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, major shareholder Meritech Management Associates sold 1,014,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $28,030,829.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Decesare sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $5,804,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,836,241 shares of company stock valued at $50,836,465. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AO Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,082,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,986,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,986,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

About Forescout Technologies

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

