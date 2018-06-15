Zacks: Brokerages Expect FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) to report sales of $17.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.20 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $16.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year sales of $70.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.70 million to $71.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $77.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $75.60 million to $78.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 21.72%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Drew B. Ness sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $326,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,755 shares in the company, valued at $622,176.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Cochrane sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $149,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $605,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 151.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $220.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $42.77 and a one year high of $60.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits.

