Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) to post sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $949.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 9,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $319,967.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,540.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 719.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,918 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 11,438.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain traded down $0.73, reaching $33.26, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,659. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.33%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

