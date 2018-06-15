Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $357.29 Million

Brokerages expect Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) to report $357.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $404.70 million and the lowest is $311.76 million. Mercadolibre posted sales of $316.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.17 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mercadolibre.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.73). Mercadolibre had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $320.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $425.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.05.

Mercadolibre traded down $0.05, reaching $288.80, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Mercadolibre has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $417.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.15 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka bought 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $292.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,846.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,846.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Apertura Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,293,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

