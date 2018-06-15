Zacks: Brokerages Expect Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will report sales of $169.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.30 million and the lowest is $169.00 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $122.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $706.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $703.92 million to $716.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $901.33 million per share, with estimates ranging from $885.00 million to $956.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.86 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Proofpoint from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.05.

In other news, Chairman Eric Hahn sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $594,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,048.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 3,077 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $361,270.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,077 shares of company stock worth $2,261,231. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,735.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 543,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,732,000 after acquiring an additional 524,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Proofpoint traded up $2.17, reaching $121.38, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 26,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 1.18. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $82.61 and a twelve month high of $130.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ?drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

