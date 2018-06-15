Zacks: Brokerages Expect Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) will report $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.32.

Public Service Enterprise Group traded down $0.09, reaching $52.13, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 162,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $53.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $825,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $1,093,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,899 shares of company stock valued at $4,042,936. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,608,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,492,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,947,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,772,000 after buying an additional 892,228 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,306,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,590,000 after buying an additional 3,372,101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,820,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,590,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,892,000 after purchasing an additional 441,556 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

