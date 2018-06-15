Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spire Inc (SR) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.19. Spire reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $813.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.12 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.25 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Spire stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,441,000 after acquiring an additional 200,037 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spire by 33.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,436,000 after acquiring an additional 134,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Spire by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 707,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,184,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in Spire by 67.5% in the first quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 268,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shelter Harbor Advisors LP increased its stake in Spire by 212.5% in the first quarter. Shelter Harbor Advisors LP now owns 125,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.