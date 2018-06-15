Zacks: Brokerages Expect WisdomTree Investments (WETF) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. WisdomTree Investments also reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WETF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price objective on WisdomTree Investments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut WisdomTree Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Michael H. Steinhardt sold 163,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $1,612,989.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Steinhardt sold 41,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $400,488.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 835,273 shares of company stock valued at $8,262,276 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 91,183 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after buying an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,194,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 297,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments opened at $11.33 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.