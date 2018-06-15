Zacks: Brokerages Expect YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities analysts predict that YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) will announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for YRC Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. YRC Worldwide posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.42 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for YRC Worldwide.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. YRC Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YRCW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

YRC Worldwide traded down $0.07, hitting $10.72, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 401,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,286. YRC Worldwide has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.63 million, a P/E ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.38.

In other news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $120,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,607.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond J. Bromark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YRCW. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

