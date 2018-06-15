Zacks: Dixie Group Inc (DXYN) Given $5.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Dixie Group an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DXYN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Dixie Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dixie Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dixie Group by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 603,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 120,979 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Dixie Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 657,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 177,690 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Dixie Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,549,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 82,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dixie Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 57,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Dixie Group traded up $0.05, reaching $2.40, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $98.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.70 million. Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. research analysts forecast that Dixie Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

