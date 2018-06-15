Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ACM Research (ACMR) to Sell

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACMR. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on ACM Research from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on ACM Research from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th.

ACM Research opened at $13.41 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ACM Research stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of ACM Research as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

