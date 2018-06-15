Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amkor Technology (AMKR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Amkor continues to suffer from weakness in smartphone market as it is hampering the company’s performance in the communication sector. Notably, shares of the company have returned a loss on a year to date basis, underperforming the industry it belongs to. Increasing acquisitions by Amkor are benefiting its market position on one hand but also mounting acquisition costs on the other hand which is negative for the company. Moreover, integration issues related to growing acquisitions are headwinds. However, the company remains optimistic about the growth opportunities from the growing automotive market. But high fixed cost structure of the company might hurt its profitability.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMKR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.63.

AMKR opened at $8.95 on Monday. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.46.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,449,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,503,000 after acquiring an additional 428,382 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,528,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,526,000 after acquiring an additional 714,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,205,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,472,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 30.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,754,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after acquiring an additional 407,090 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $14,696,000. 40.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

