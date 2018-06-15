CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CBAY. ValuEngine raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics traded up $0.71, reaching $13.81, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 989,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,094. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $772.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a current ratio of 12.91.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Goldfischer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $195,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,120,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,666.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,160,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after buying an additional 1,094,594 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 160.3% during the first quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 1,562,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after buying an additional 962,040 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 47.6% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,955,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after buying an additional 953,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,423,000. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

