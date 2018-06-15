NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NSTG stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 108.29%. The company had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 million. analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,138,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 854,963 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. Broadfin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $747,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 25,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 111.9% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 205,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 108,566 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

