Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Virtu Financial (VIRT) to Hold

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, “Virtu Financial, Inc. is a financial holding company. The company offers a technology platform through which it provides quotations to buyers and sellers in equities, commodities, currencies, options, fixed income and other securities on exchanges, markets and liquidity pools. Virtu Financial, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

VIRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Sandler O’Neill raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Virtu Financial opened at $30.30 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $406.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 11.08%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 82,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $2,489,658.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,298.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 3,450,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $93,702,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,907,105 shares of company stock valued at $188,141,229 in the last quarter. Insiders own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. North Island ManageCo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $733,173,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $10,993,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2,855.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 478,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 462,747 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $7,617,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 222,843 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.