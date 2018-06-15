VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (VLPNY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR remained flat at $$10.51 during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 53 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,852. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.28. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About VOESTALPINE AG/ADR

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel segment focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

