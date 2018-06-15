American States Water (AWR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, “American States Water’s main drawback is its heavy dependence on a single state, California, for majority of its earnings. Plus, the company’s highly-regulated operations and risk of water contamination leading to an increase in operating costs could adversely impact its results. Aging water infrastructure is also a concern. However, in a year’s time, shares of American States Water have outperformed its industry’s rally. The company’s strength lies in its extensive water rights and strong credit ratings. The company makes systematic investments to strengthen the existing infrastructure and pay regular dividend, owing to its strong cash flow generation capacity.”

Get American States Water alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AWR. UBS Group started coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set a sell rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American States Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American States Water currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of American States Water opened at $56.13 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. American States Water has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.40.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). American States Water had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $55,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,955.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $28,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,670.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,611 shares of company stock worth $365,862. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the first quarter worth $126,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 181.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American States Water (AWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.