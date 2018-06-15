Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evoke Pharma (EVOK) to Hold

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, “Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, EVK-001, is in late stage clinical testing which is intended for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. Evoke Pharma, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Evoke Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on Evoke Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of Evoke Pharma traded down $0.05, hitting $2.71, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 109,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,570. The company has a market cap of $46.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.41. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 769,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 198,127 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

