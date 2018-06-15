ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, “ICF International partners with government and commercial clients to deliver consulting services and technology solutions in the energy, environment, transportation, social programs, defense, and homeland security markets. The firm combines passion for its work with industry expertise and innovative analytics to produce compelling results throughout the entire program life cycle, from analysis and design through implementation and improvement. ICF has been serving government at all levels, major corporations, and multilateral institutions. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of ICF International to $77.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of ICF International to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICF International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.67.

Shares of ICFI opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. ICF International has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ICF International had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that ICF International will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

In other ICF International news, COO John Wasson sold 12,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $811,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $199,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,541 shares of company stock worth $2,697,824 over the last three months. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 23.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 56.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

