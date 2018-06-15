Rice Midstream Partners (RMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, “Rice Midstream Partners LP is a midstream energy company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s revenues come from natural-gas gathering services and compression services. Rice Midstream Partners LP is headquartered in United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rice Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Rice Midstream Partners from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wellington Shields reissued a market perform rating on shares of Rice Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Rice Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

RMP traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $18.34. 685,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,719. Rice Midstream Partners has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Rice Midstream Partners had a net margin of 59.40% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $84.46 million during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Rice Midstream Partners will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rice Midstream Partners by 104.1% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,812 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Rice Midstream Partners by 6,721.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,249,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Rice Midstream Partners by 6,209.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,004,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 988,507 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its position in Rice Midstream Partners by 38.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 3,195,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,832,000 after acquiring an additional 888,196 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rice Midstream Partners by 1,371.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 947,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 883,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Rice Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Compression, and Water Services. Its natural gas gathering and compression assets consist of natural gas gathering and compression systems that serve producers in the dry gas core of the Marcellus Shale in southwestern Pennsylvania.

