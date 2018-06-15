Zacks Investment Research Lowers UMB Financial (UMBF) to Hold

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “UMB Financial Corporation is a financial services holding company engaged in providing complete banking, asset management, health spending solutions and related financial services to commercial, institutional and personal customers nationwide. Subsidiaries of the holding company and the lead bank, UMB Bank include mutual fund and alternative investment services groups, single-purpose companies that deal with brokerage services and insurance, and a registered investment advisor that manages the company’s proprietary mutual funds and investment advisory accounts for institutional customers. The Company has banking centers throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Arizona. UMB Financial Corporation is headquartered in Kansas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

UMB Financial traded down $0.02, reaching $78.00, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,947. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $62.27 and a 12 month high of $80.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $253.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.41 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 24.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UMB Financial news, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $184,224.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 189,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,558,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director L Joshua Sosland purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.48 per share, for a total transaction of $40,289.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,738. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,316 shares of company stock valued at $179,596 and sold 28,458 shares valued at $2,197,011. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,685,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 42.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,559,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,863,000 after buying an additional 467,006 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,073,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,239,000 after buying an additional 222,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,565,000 after buying an additional 111,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 99,395 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

