Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd. The firm presently has a $107.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Analog Devices is benefiting from strong industrial, automotive and communications end-markets. While Analog Devices’ investments are aimed at strengthening the product line and countering increasing competition, the policy of returning cash through dividends and share buybacks ensures investor loyalty. The company is currently riding on strength across all the markets and positive contributions from Linear Technology acquisition. Analog Devices' leading market position, focus on communications, automotive and industrial markets, margin expansion initiatives and strong balance sheet are positives. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, we remain concerned about competitive pressure across several markets.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Analog Devices to $116.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

Analog Devices traded down $0.20, hitting $101.50, on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,896. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $76.07 and a 52 week high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $1,679,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $500,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,642 shares of company stock worth $7,621,959 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

