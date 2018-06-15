Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cambium Learning Group (ABCD) to Hold

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Cambium Learning Group is an educational solutions and services company. The company is composed of four business units: Learning A-Z (www.learninga-z.com), Explore Learning (www.explorelearning.com), Kurzweil Education (www.kurzweiledu.com), and Voyager Sopris Learning (www.voyagersopris.com). “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cambium Learning Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on Cambium Learning Group in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:ABCD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.48. The stock has a market cap of $500.86 million, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of -0.93. Cambium Learning Group has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $13.77.

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. Cambium Learning Group had a negative return on equity of 48.67% and a net margin of 28.42%. equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Learning Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barbara Benson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,809 shares of company stock worth $608,624. Corporate insiders own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Learning Group by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cambium Learning Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Learning Group by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cambium Learning Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Learning Group, Inc provides educational technology solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Voyager Sopris Learning. The Learning A-Z segment offers PreK-6 technology-enabled learning resources. It operates subscription-based Websites, including Reading A-Z, Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z, Writing A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and ReadyTest A-Z that provide online supplemental books, lessons, assessments, and other instructional resources for individual classrooms, schools, and districts.

