CHF Solutions (CHFS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

CHF Solutions traded down $0.07, reaching $2.71, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 82,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,148. CHF Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $12.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.20.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 455.30% and a negative return on equity of 149.00%. analysts anticipate that CHF Solutions will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHF Solutions stock. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) by 243.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,008 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC owned about 4.01% of CHF Solutions worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

CHF Solutions, Inc, an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. The company focuses on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

