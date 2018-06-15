Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, “Thor Industries manufactures a wide range of recreational vehicles (RVs) at various manufacturing facilities located in Indiana and Ohio and sold through independent dealers in the U.S. and Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on THO. Aegis raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.11.

Shares of THO opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.30. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $89.89 and a 1 year high of $161.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 426.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

