Zacks: Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $56.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Middlefield Banc an industry rank of 100 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MBCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th.

In other news, Director William A. Et Al Valerian sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $113,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Et Al Valerian sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $34,433.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,831 shares of company stock valued at $841,372 in the last quarter. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 87,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middlefield Banc traded up $0.40, reaching $52.70, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 5,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $170.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.19.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

