Zacks: Pershing Gold Corp (PGLC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $5.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pershing Gold an industry rank of 152 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Pershing Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pershing Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pershing Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pershing Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of Pershing Gold traded down $0.01, reaching $1.88, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 6,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,155. The company has a market cap of $62.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.84. Pershing Gold has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $3.31.

Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. analysts expect that Pershing Gold will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry C. Honig bought 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,395,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry C. Honig bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,395,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 90,064 shares of company stock valued at $172,485. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGLC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Pershing Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pershing Gold by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 570,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 123,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Pershing Gold Company Profile

Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties include approximately 1,056 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 143 leased unpatented mining claims, and 4,127 acres of leased and 3,739 acres of subleased private lands.

