Zacks: Primus Telecom (HCHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Primus Telecom (NYSE:HCHC) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $13.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Primus Telecom an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Primus Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Primus Telecom from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Primus Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of HCHC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.32. 171,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,772. The company has a market cap of $273.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.87. Primus Telecom has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Primus Telecom (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Primus Telecom had a negative return on equity of 51.57% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $458.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.20 million. research analysts predict that Primus Telecom will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Primus Telecom news, Director Wayne Barr, Jr. acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,288.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Primus Telecom by 339.4% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 44,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 34,416 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primus Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Primus Telecom by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its holdings in Primus Telecom by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 99,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primus Telecom by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 41,623 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primus Telecom

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in the construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

