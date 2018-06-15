Zacks: Reading International, Inc. Class A (RDI) Given $28.25 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Reading International, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RDI) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $28.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Reading International, Inc. Class A an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Reading International Inc. Class A alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reading International, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Reading International, Inc. Class A from $26.50 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Reading International, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:RDI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,454. The firm has a market cap of $368.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Reading International, Inc. Class A has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Reading International, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. Reading International, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.90%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Reading International, Inc. Class A will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James J. Cotter, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 352,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cotter, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 352,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,404.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reading International, Inc. Class A during the 4th quarter valued at $1,670,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reading International, Inc. Class A by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,021,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 61,242 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Reading International, Inc. Class A by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 136,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 52,088 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Reading International, Inc. Class A by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 157,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 45,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Reading International, Inc. Class A during the first quarter worth about $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International, Inc. Class A

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reading International, Inc. Class A (RDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.