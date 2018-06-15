Zacks: Summer Infant, Inc. (SUMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Summer Infant an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUMR. ValuEngine cut shares of Summer Infant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Summer Infant in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summer Infant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th.

In other Summer Infant news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 238,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $190,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 311,364 shares of company stock valued at $270,636. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUMR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Summer Infant by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 514,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 222,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Summer Infant by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Summer Infant during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of Summer Infant by 18.6% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 52,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant traded up $0.01, reaching $1.29, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 41,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,194. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of -0.26. Summer Infant has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.24 million. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. equities research analysts anticipate that Summer Infant will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily in North America. The company markets approximately 1,100 products in various product categories, such as monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear, and feeding products under the Summer Infant, SwaddleMe, and Born Free brand names.

