Zacks: Travelzoo (TZOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Travelzoo an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of TZOO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. 460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,908. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Travelzoo announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback 500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 160,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $1,646,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 384,454 shares of company stock worth $5,194,099 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company's publications and products include Travelzoo Websites; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

