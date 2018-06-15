Zagg (ZAGG) versus EZCORP (EZPW) Head to Head Survey

Zagg (NASDAQ: ZAGG) and EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Zagg alerts:

85.9% of Zagg shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of EZCORP shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Zagg shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of EZCORP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zagg and EZCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zagg 5.25% 31.62% 13.96% EZCORP 5.33% 6.81% 4.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zagg and EZCORP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zagg $519.49 million 0.96 $15.10 million $0.97 18.20 EZCORP $747.95 million 0.94 $31.85 million $0.62 20.81

EZCORP has higher revenue and earnings than Zagg. Zagg is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EZCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zagg and EZCORP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zagg 0 2 4 0 2.67 EZCORP 0 1 1 0 2.50

Zagg presently has a consensus price target of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 12.37%. EZCORP has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.03%. Given EZCORP’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EZCORP is more favorable than Zagg.

Volatility & Risk

Zagg has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EZCORP has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands. It sells its products through indirect channels, including big box retailers, wireless retailers, domestic and international distributors, independent Apple retailers, university bookstores, and small independently owned consumer electronics stores, as well as directly to retailers or through distributors; and directly to consumers on its Websites at ZAGG.com and mophie.com. The company also sells its products to franchisees that operate kiosks and ZAGG branded stores in shopping malls and retail centers. ZAGG Inc is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. The company also offers payday loan services through its financial services stores. As of October 6, 2017, it operated a network of 513 pawn stores in the United States under the EZPAWN or Value Pawn & Jewelry names; and 358 pawn stores in Latin America, which includes Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Peru under the Empeño Fácil, GuatePrenda, and MaxiEfectivo names. The company also operates a network of 27 financial services stores under the CASHMAX name in Canada. EZCORP, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.