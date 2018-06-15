Zalando (ZAL) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Zalando (ETR:ZAL) received a €56.00 ($65.12) target price from research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 6th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZAL. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €48.95 ($56.92).

Shares of ZAL opened at €47.62 ($55.37) on Wednesday.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

