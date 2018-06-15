ZCoin (XZC) Price Hits $20.66

ZCoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last seven days, ZCoin has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZCoin has a total market cap of $102.77 million and approximately $869,796.00 worth of ZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCoin coin can currently be purchased for $20.66 or 0.00315027 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Coinroom, Indodax and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,578.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $501.74 or 0.07649320 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $868.17 or 0.13235700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.32 or 0.01498900 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.01929800 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00212798 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.72 or 0.03044800 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00512071 BTC.

ZCoin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. ZCoin’s total supply is 4,973,341 coins. The Reddit community for ZCoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCoin’s official website is zcoin.io.

Buying and Selling ZCoin

ZCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Cryptopia, TDAX, CoinExchange, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Binance, CryptoBridge, Indodax and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.