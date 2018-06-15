Zendesk Inc (ZEN) SVP John Geschke Sells 4,500 Shares

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) SVP John Geschke sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $254,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Monday, April 16th, John Geschke sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $243,700.00.

Zendesk opened at $59.43 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $60.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $129.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Zendesk from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zendesk from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zendesk from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 388,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 291,975 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,465,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,851,000 after buying an additional 52,655 shares during the last quarter. Hunt Lane Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Hunt Lane Capital LP now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,456,000 after buying an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 50,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.