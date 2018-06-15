Zero 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10,558.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00005000 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $981,504.00 and approximately $10,558.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 24.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.77 or 0.02996150 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00512268 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00240405 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00305584 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00060903 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00155440 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00078318 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 3,002,570 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.