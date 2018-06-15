Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) Trading Down 28.9% Over Last Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, Zero has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $950,668.00 and approximately $11,096.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00004827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.72 or 0.03044800 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00512071 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00239988 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00315900 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00057883 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00152266 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007941 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00078318 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 3,002,570 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

