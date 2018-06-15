Zilla Hits Market Capitalization of $3.65 Million (CRYPTO:ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Zilla has a market cap of $3.65 million and $164,938.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zilla has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. One Zilla token can currently be bought for $0.0948 or 0.00001443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003660 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000675 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00599978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00235577 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00045275 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00093549 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,466,654 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

