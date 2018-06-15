Zillow Group Inc Class C (Z) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $65.48

Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ:Z)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.48 and last traded at $64.73, with a volume of 43667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.62.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on Z. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Zillow Group Inc Class C to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 433.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $299.88 million for the quarter. Zillow Group Inc Class C had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. analysts forecast that Zillow Group Inc Class C will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $32,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,638,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,387,812.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $1,935,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,606,666 shares of company stock worth $89,054,367 over the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group Inc Class C by 574.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zillow Group Inc Class C by 125.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Zillow Group Inc Class C during the first quarter worth $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group Inc Class C during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group Inc Class C during the first quarter worth $206,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group Inc Class C

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

