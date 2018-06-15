Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.17% of Zimmer Biomet worth $37,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 1,417,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,082 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,914.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 52,577 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 23,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 534.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 62,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. ValuEngine lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.71.

In related news, insider Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess sold 8,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $995,791.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,033.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tony W. Collins sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $155,250.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet opened at $114.88 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $133.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

