Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1,308.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,696 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,998,000 after buying an additional 27,740 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 63,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess sold 8,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $995,791.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,033.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony W. Collins sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $155,250.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.71.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $114.88 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $133.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

