Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,757 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Zoetis worth $32,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,967,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,069,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,199 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 231,590.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,117,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,740 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,984,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 292.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,583,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $407,034.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Cowen set a $85.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $89.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,208,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.27. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $59.50 and a one year high of $89.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

