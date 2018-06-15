Zoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.72 Million (CRYPTO:ZOI)

Zoin (CURRENCY:ZOI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Zoin has a market cap of $4.72 million and $42,859.00 worth of Zoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zoin has traded down 39.8% against the US dollar. One Zoin coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00004027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,581.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $502.37 or 0.07646540 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $869.14 or 0.13229100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.01499410 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.01932850 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00212283 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.51 or 0.03036770 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008803 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00512422 BTC.

Zoin Coin Profile

ZOI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2016. Zoin’s total supply is 17,833,337 coins. Zoin’s official Twitter account is @zoinofficial. Zoin’s official website is zoinofficial.com. The Reddit community for Zoin is /r/zoinofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zoin Coin Trading

Zoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Coinroom, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.