Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of (0.06)-(0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $50-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.38 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZS. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. Zscaler has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $43.98.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company develops a software-as-a-service based security platform that secures access for users and devices to applications and services. It serves airline and transportation, conglomerate, consumer good and retail, financial service, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communication, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications service industries.

