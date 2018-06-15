Zuora (ZUO) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.62-0.59) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.65). The company issued revenue guidance of $220-223 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.51 million.Zuora also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.16-0.15) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zuora to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of ZUO traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 40,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,155. Zuora has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $33.08.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $51.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.97 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

