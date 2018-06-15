Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) Given a CHF 375 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 375 target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZURN. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 305 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Societe Generale set a CHF 270 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Commerzbank set a CHF 330 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 315 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 324.81.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group opened at CHF 314.20 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

