Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, June 4th. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price points to a potential upside of 123.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZYME. ValuEngine upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Monday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Zymeworks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Zymeworks opened at $16.52 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.15). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. equities analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,360,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 777,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 46,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer.

